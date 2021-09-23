Myles Jack reveals how far NFL has gone on taunting crackdown

The NFL’s new emphasis on taunting doesn’t just apply during games. It turns out there is retroactive punishment being handed down, too.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack said Thursday that he had received a $20,000 fine for too much trash talk during Week 1 against the Houston Texans. Jack’s response? He doesn’t plan to say anything to anyone for the rest of the year.

Jaguars LB Myles Jack says he was fined $20k for talking too much smack vs Texans. “I’m done talking. I’m only talking to my teammates the rest of the year.” — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) September 23, 2021

The NFL has made no secret of the fact that it wants to crack down on taunting in 2021. So far the league has backed that up, much to the frustration of players. The penalties are unpopular with many fans as well, and fining players after the fact isn’t likely to change that.

You can see an example of what’s getting flagged now by clicking here. Most would agree that penalizing this is over the top, but the league simply won’t be moved.