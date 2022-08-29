 Skip to main content
Monday, August 29, 2022

Najee Harris reveals troubling detail about his foot injury

August 29, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Najee Harris takes off his helmet

Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has been dealing with a foot injury for several weeks. The belief was that the team was just playing it safe with a player who is once again expected to have a huge workload, but Harris shared some information on Sunday night that has Steelers fans concerned.

After he made his preseason debut against the Detroit Lions, Harris revealed that he has been sidelined for the past month with a Lisfranc injury. He essentially admitted that the injury was more serious that the Steelers let on.

There is obviously no need to panic. Lisfranc injuries have a tendency to linger and are prone to re-aggravation, but Harris would not have played in a meaningless preseason game if the Steelers were concerned. Still, head coach Mike Tomlin probably is not thrilled that Harris sounded the alarm like that.

Harris had 307 carries for 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 games last season. He added 74 receptions for 467 yards and another three scores. He had a great response earlier in the offseason when asked about workload concerns, but the foot injury is probably another reason for the Steelers to give him fewer touches in 2022.

