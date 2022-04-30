Reported reason for Nakobe Dean’s draft slide revealed

One of the biggest surprises of the NFL Draft was Georgia star Nakobe Dean’s fall out of the first two rounds. Dean was widely expected to go in the mid-to-late first round, but was still on the board at the start of round three.

Dean’s slide caught many experts and fans by surprise. He was the star of Georgia’s title-winning defense and won the Butkus Award as the nation’s best linebacker. One issue cited was his size, as Dean measures just 5-foot-11. According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, however, Dean’s history of injuries exacerbated the size concerns.

Also, lots of ?s on Georgia LB Nakobe Dean. It's straight forward. He had a laundry list of injuries in college (ankle, foot, shoulder, wrist). Pec/groin hurt before pro day (may need pec surgery post-rookie year). Knee has wear-and-tear. And being smaller magnifies all that. https://t.co/HLV6s3Ielt — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 29, 2022

In short, NFL teams appear very concerned about Dean’s durability. He was healthy last year, but with wear on his knee and a possible surgery after his rookie season already, he clearly is not viewed as a safe investment.

The slide is embarrassing and painful, no doubt, especially since Dean is in the green room awaiting his selection. However, it does not need to be career-defining, either. He can look at one linebacker who slid in the draft due to injury concerns and turned into a very productive player.