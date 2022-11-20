Nathaniel Hackett makes major change to Broncos’ offense

The Denver Broncos have had the worst offense in the NFL this season, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett is making a significant change for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hackett it giving up playcalling duties, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak will call plays on Sunday and potentially going forward.

Hackett informed Broncos players of the change during an “impassioned and enthusiastic speech” in front of the team on Saturday night, according to Pelissero. The first-year coach said he is willing to try whatever it takes to get things turned around for Denver amid their extremely disappointing season.

Kubiak, the son of former Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak, has experience calling plays. The 35-year-old served as the offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings last season after his father announced his retirement.

The Broncos are 3-6 and would be in playoff contention if there offense had even been just mediocre this season. They have the worst scoring offense in the NFL but the best scoring defense. They have scored just 14.6 points per game while allowing just 16.6 point per game. One recent stat showed what their record would be if they had scored just 18 points or more in each of their nine games.

Russell Wilson has looked completely lost at times, and one recent report raised serious concern about his grasp of Hackett’s offense. Perhaps having a new voice in his ear will spark a turnaround.