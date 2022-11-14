Insane stat shows how badly Broncos’ offense is holding team back

The Denver Broncos are one of the most unbalanced teams in NFL history, and there is one stat in particular that shows just how much their offense is holding them back.

Following their 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, the Broncos are averaging just 14.6 points per game on the season. In terms of scoring output, they have the worst offense in the NFL. Defensively, the Broncos are the complete opposite. They are allowing just 16.6 points per game and have the best scoring defense in the NFL.

If you want to know just how much the Broncos’ offensive ineptitude has hurt them, have a look at what their record would be if they were able to score 18 or more points in each of their nine games this season:

If the Broncos had scored exactly 18 points in regulation of every game, they would be 8-1. 18 points. — RK (@RyanKoenigsberg) November 14, 2022

The Broncos are 3-6 and quickly fading from playoff contention. If they could have managed just two touchdowns and change in all or most of their games, they would easily have a winning record.

That is not how Denver envisioned things going after they hired former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as head coach and acquired Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade. Even the new change that Wilson made has not seemed to help.