Do Jets have major doubts about Nathaniel Hackett?

Evidence continues to mount suggesting the New York Jets do not have a ton of faith in offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and his play-calling abilities.

The Jets had discussions with former Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith early in the offseason regarding a possible play-calling role with the offense, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. The situation progressed to the point that quarterback Aaron Rodgers was made aware of them.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk confirmed Russini’s reporting, and added that talks ultimately fell apart because of a lack of clarity regarding Smith’s possible role. Smith went on to take the offensive coordinator job with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This is the second time this offseason we have heard that the Jets tried to essentially replace Hackett, or at least strip him of a great deal of responsibility. It is pretty hard to read any of this as anything but a lack of belief in Hackett to get the most out of the Jets’ offense.

Hackett is known as a close ally of Rodgers, as the two worked together in Green Bay. Rodgers has publicly defended Hackett during the offseason, and there was definitely a perception that Hackett got the offensive coordinator job because of his Rodgers ties. His stock was unquestionably down after a disastrous tenure as head coach of the Denver Broncos that lasted less than a year in 2022.

The Jets struggled offensively last season, though much of that can be attributed to Rodgers’ injury four snaps into the campaign. With that excuse off the table, Hackett appears very likely to be firmly on the hot seat to start the year.