Nathaniel Hackett jokes about big ambition with Matt LaFleur joke

Nathaniel Hackett was introduced as the new coach of the Denver Broncos on Friday, and he flashed a pretty good sense of humor at his press conference.

Hackett jokingly shared his big ambition as Broncos coach: he wants to challenge Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur for the title of “sexiest head coach.”

Nathaniel Hackett: “Matt LaFleur, I’m gonna make a run at being the sexiest head coach in the NFL against him.” pic.twitter.com/fWRe7prZBf — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 28, 2022

LaFleur’s looks have been the source of a lot of jokes and memes. Even Aaron Rodgers has been seen embracing that, so it’s fair to say Hackett is facing an uphill battle here.

To be clear, Hackett just came from working under LaFleur in Green Bay. This is all in fun, at least as long as Hackett accepts he’s probably not going to win that title. The Broncos would probably settle for a Super Bowl instead.

Photo: Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.

