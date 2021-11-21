Aaron Rodgers shows love to Packers coach with funny shirt

Aaron Rodgers is officially the president of the Matt LaFleur Fan Club.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback showed love to LaFleur, the team’s head coach, by wearing a funny shirt to the Packers’ flight to Minnesota for Week 11. The shirt read, “Our Coach Is Hotter Than Yours” and had LaFleur’s face within an outline of the state of Wisconsin.

Aaron Rodgers wearing a “Our Coach is Hotter Than Yours” shirt 🤣 https://t.co/IM0caeFWGl — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) November 20, 2021

LaFleur is in his third season as head coach of the Packers. He is one of the younger coaches in the league at 42 years old and is definitely a suave presence on the Green Bay sideline every week.

Rodgers and LaFleur have faced questions before about their relationship. But there is no better way to get on someone’s good side than by wearing a flattering custom-made shirt with their face on it.

Photo: Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports