Sister of ex-Raiders TE Mychal Rivera missing, may have drowned in boating accident

Naya Rivera, an actress and the sister of former Oakland Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera, has gone missing in California, and authorities believe she may have drowned in a boating accident.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday night that a search is underway for a possible drowning victim at Lake Piru. Rivera was identified early Thursday morning as the missing person.

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

Rivera’s 4-year-old son was found on a boat alone. The boy told officials he had gone swimming with his mother. You can hear some more details from “Good Morning America” below:

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: “Glee” star Naya Rivera is missing and her 4-year-old son was found alone in a boat on California’s Lake Piru. @KayleeHartung reports. https://t.co/SzfFlgTxwX pic.twitter.com/I9g1VW6KWB — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 9, 2020

Rivera, 33, is an actress and singer who most notably starred in the TV series “Glee” from 2009-2105. Mychael Rivera is currently a free agent. He was drafted in the sixth round by the Raiders in 2013 and played for them for four years.