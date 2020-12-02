NBC announcers faked out by Trace McSorley

NBC’s announcers during Wednesday’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers got faked out during the second quarter.

As the game returned from a commercial, NBC play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico suggested that Trace McSorley would be entering the game to play quarterback for the Ravens.

“I think we’re going to see a quarterback change here for Baltimore,” Tirico said. “Robert Griffin III struggling through those early five possessions, and Trace McSorley warming up during the break.”

Tirico noted that Griffin, the starter, was huddled up on the bench with a coat on, while McSorley was warming up. But when the offense ran onto the field, Griffin was leading the way.

“Threw a hard curve!” Tirico joked.

McSorley was a sixth-round pick by the Ravens out of Penn State, where he was known for his dual-threat abilities. He was activated by the Ravens for the game due to Lamar Jackson being out with COVID-19.

Entering Wednesday, McSorley appeared in one game and had one rush for one yard.

Photo: Chris Spon/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0