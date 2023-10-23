NBC cut away from Tyreek Hill’s epic fish touchdown celebration

Tyreek Hill came through with an epic fish touchdown celebration on Sunday night, though most fans didn’t get a chance to see it.

Hill caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa to bring their Miami Dolphins within seven of the Philadelphia Eagles with 39 seconds left before halftime of “Sunday Night Football” in Philly. Hill went to the ground after his touchdown, but NBC cut away to show something else, robbing most viewers of seeing Hill’s touchdown celebration.

Thankfully, just as they were going to commercial, NBC showed what Hill had done.

Hill went to the ground and flopped around like a fish out of water as a teammate reeled him in.

Tyreek with the fish outta water cele

😂 #FinsUp

pic.twitter.com/fHwGhoHyeC — NFL Highs (@frito_paw) October 23, 2023

That was pretty sweet.

NBC also replayed the touchdown celebration during their halftime program, but most fans probably missed it both times.

Hill was about the only thing giving the Dolphins’ offense some spark in the first half. They went into halftime trailing the Eagles 17-10 in a battle of 5-1 teams.