Ndamukong Suh gives update on his NFL future

Ndamukong Suh finds himself without an NFL team as training camp looms, but that does not mean he is done playing.

Suh made an appearance on ESPN’s “NFL Live” Monday and confirmed he still hopes to play in 2022. However, he conceded he was unlikely to find a role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he spent the previous three seasons.

And @NdamukongSuh on ESPN2’s NFL Live, on where he might be in the future: “It looks like the Bucs are out of the picture.” But Suh did say he would like to continue playing. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 20, 2022

Suh turned 35 in January, so he would be forgiven if he was giving thought to retirement. At no point has that been the case. He seemed eager to remain with the Buccaneers, but the team’s addition of Akiem Hicks would seemingly rule out any chance of that happening.

Suh remains a consistent presence on the field. He started every game for the Buccaneers during his time there, and still collected six sacks in each of the last two seasons.