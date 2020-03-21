Nelson Agholor signs one-year deal with Raiders

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor is getting a fresh start out west.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Agholor is signing a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders after five years with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Agholor, a former first-round pick, will look to resurrect his career after an inconsistent tenure in Philadelphia. After some initial promise, his numbers fell apart in 2019, dropping to 363 yards and three touchdowns in an injury-hit season. To say that he was not a fan favorite would be an understatement.

Agholor’s best season came in 2017, when he caught eight touchdowns with 768 total receiving yards. Jon Gruden and company will be hoping something like that is still in there, as the former USC standout only turns 27 in May.