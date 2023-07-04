Report: Netflix paid big money to win bidding war for Jerry Jones series

A Jerry Jones docuseries is reportedly coming to Netflix soon, and the streaming service paid big money to acquire the rights to air it.

NFL Films and Skydance Sports partnered to create a 10-episode docuseries on the Dallas Cowboys owner. The docuseries was shopped around to various media companies.

According to a story from Puck.news on Sunday, Netflix won the bidding with a price just under $50 million. They said that Netflix won a bidding war against ESPN, with Amazon and some other outlets showing interest early on.

Sports documentary content has proven to be a big hit for many media/entertainment companies. Not only has ESPN had success over the years with its 30 for 30 brand, but “The Last Dance” about Michael Jordan drew massive ratings for the network in 2020. Netflix, as well as Amazon, has done many sports-focused documentaries. The streaming giant has aired content promoting leagues/sports, such as the F1 show “Drive to Survive,” PGA Tour show “Full Swing,” tennis program “Break Point,” and the upcoming “Quarterback” series from NFL Films.

Netflix is likely hoping that the Jones program will be similar in popularity to “The Last Dance.” The focus for the series reportedly is on the 1990s Cowboys, which formed an exciting dynasty and had tons of intriguing personalities.

H/T Pro Football Talk