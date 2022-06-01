New Commanders’ stadium to include 1 interesting caveat

The Washington Commanders want to build a new stadium within the next several years, but they are not exactly planning to go big.

The Commanders recently acquired an option to purchase 200 acres of land Woodbridge, Va. They are exploring the possibility of building a new stadium there. According to Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Washington’s proposal calls for a 55,000-seat stadium. That would be the smallest stadium in the NFL.

Soldier Field, the home of the Chicago Bears, is currently the smallest stadium in the NFL with a capacity of 61,500. Before the Commanders moved to the 82,000-seat FedExField in 1997, they played for more than 30 years at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. That venue held 57,000 fans, so Washington’s proposed stadium would be comparable in size.

One person with knowledge of Washington’s plans told Phillips that the goal is to create a “strong environment” for the Commanders, not host the largest number of fans.

Washington’s current playing contract at FedExField runs through 2026. Daniel Snyder’s team owns the land in Prince George’s County, Md., so the Commanders could stay beyond the current agreement.