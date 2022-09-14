New favorite emerges for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

A new betting favorite has emerged for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Before the season began, Pittsburgh Steelers rookies Kenny Pickett and George Pickens were favored to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Jets running back Breece Hall was the third favorite, and then three wide receivers were tied for fourth-best odds at 12-1 (Drake London, Skyy Moore and Chris Olave).

But a player who was much further down the list has become the new favorite: Jahan Dotson.

Dotson, who was the No. 16 overall pick by Washington, had 3 catches for 40 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Commanders’ Week 1 win over the Jaguars.

The impressive debut for the former Penn State receiver came after a training camp filled with reports of his excellent play.

Dotson now is the favorite to win the award at 5-1 odds. London and Pickens are 9-1, while Dameon Pierce is 10-1.

Dotson will be sharing targets with Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel, so his ability to continue racking up big stats might be difficult. But he’s already off to a great start, and that’s been reflected in his improved odds.