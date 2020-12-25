Jets punter received angry comments from fans for helping team win

The New York Jets picked up their first win of the season in a Week 15 upset of the Los Angeles Rams, and punter Braden Mann certainly deserves some of the credit.

With 5:33 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Jets up 23-20, Rams punt returner Nsimba Webster broke out into the open field and appeared to be headed for a score. However, Mann, a high school linebacker, managed to size Webster up and take him down at the Jets’ 43-yard.

The Rams would eventually turn the ball over on downs and the Jets’ offense would run out the remainder of the clock.

Under normal circumstances, Mann would be hailed as a hero. But this is 2020 and the Jets, who are in a race for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, may have cost themselves a chance at Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the victory.

As a result, Jets fans were furious with Mann and they let him know it on social media.

“I got a few messages like that,” Mann said, via ESPN. “But whoever says something like that, I don’t think they ever tried to compete at something like this. For us, we get paid to play. We get paid to win.”

While fans were upset, Jets players and coaches were not. In fact, they were elated and many offered Mann a pat on the back for a job well done.

“I couldn’t care less about the social media reaction, to be honest with you,” Mann added.

In the end, Mann just happens to be the current lightning rod for a fan base that is beyond frustrated. He’ll likely take a few more days of heat before they move onto their next target.