New York radio host calls out Zach Wilson for going on vacation with girlfriend

Zach Wilson went back home during the New York Jets’ bye week. One radio host is not happy with the 3rd-year quarterback’s midseason vacation.

The Jets had their scheduled bye during Week 7 of the NFL season. Wilson used the time off to bring his girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno to his hometown in Utah to spend time with his family. The two were seen enjoying local fall festivities.

WFAN radio host Shaun Morash lambasted Wilson’s decision on a recent “Evan & Tiki” show episode.

“Zach Wilson, in what is about to be the biggest stretch of his career, decided it was a good time to take his girlfriend to Utah to apple and pumpkin pick and go to haunted houses. He’s a professional athlete. The family could fly to New York and New Jersey.”

Zach Wilson is about to play the most important football games of his career and rather than stay back and grind in NJ he took his gf back home to Utah to go apple picking. Disgrace pic.twitter.com/wi977ZaiSZ — Shaun Morash (@ShaunMorash) October 26, 2023

Morash added that the 52 other members of the Jets’ 53-man roster could have taken a vacation. But given that Wilson is the quarterback, Morash believes the BYU product should have shown leadership by remaining at his team’s training facility.

Morash also pointed out that the Jets’ season unraveled in 2022 following the bye week. The Jets were 6-3 through 9 games before their Week 10 bye. They went 1-7 the rest of the way.

Wilson has thrown for 1,097 yards with 4 touchdowns and 5 interceptions through 6 games played.

The Jets are 3-3 with Wilson under center for all but four snaps before Aaron Rodgers’ injury. They face off against the New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders following the bye week — all teams currently with losing records.