News station had extremely unfortunate blunder with Michael Penix Jr.’s name

Some would say it was bound to happen.

A CBS affiliate in Savannah, Ga., made an extremely unfortunate mistake with one of its graphics while showing Michael Penix Jr. at a press conference on Wednesday evening. The quarterback’s name was misspelled when he was shown speaking with reporters following practice.

You can probably see where this is going. The “x” at the end of Penix’s last name was accidentally (we think) replaced with an “s.” That led to Penix’s name being displayed on the screen as “Michael Penis Jr.”

Savannah CBS affiliate WTOC had a bit of an oopsie during last night's evening newscast… pic.twitter.com/btZi4bXIll — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 14, 2025

It is probably safe to assume that is not the first time Penix has seen or heard his last name spelled that way, though he may not have expected to ever see it on a news broadcast.

Penix was at the center of a fight during the Falcons’ joint practice with the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday. The footage shown by WTOC was of Penix discussing the scrum, but most viewers became distracted by the blunder with the on-screen graphic.

Penix is entering his first season as an NFL starter after the Falcons drafted him with the No. 8 overall pick last year. The former Washington star took over the starting job from Kirk Cousins late last year and finished with 775 passing yards, 3 touchdown passes and 3 interceptions in 5 games.