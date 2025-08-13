Larry Brown Sports

Michael Penix Jr. got caught up in practice fight

Michael Penix Jr at the podium
Apr 26, 2024; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons first round draft pick quarterback Michael Penix Jr talks to the media at a press conference introducing him at the Falcons training complex. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. got in the middle of a practice fight Wednesday against the Tennessee Titans.

Penix beat the Titans defense with a deep touchdown to Ray-Ray McCloud during a joint practice Wednesday, and had some words for the Titans. That sparked a fight in which Penix apparently took some shots.

“Thy had a lot of words throughout practice, so I gave my words, and it just went a little too far,” Penix told reporters after practice.

Penix’s willingness to get involved in the scrum impressed his teammates, at least based on some comments made to reporters. One Falcons player said Penix was “different” after seeing him get involved.

The Falcons are unquestionably Penix’s team at this point, and if he had not already won his teammates over before, he certainly appears to be doing so now. The Falcons would prefer that their franchise quarterback not get involved in stuff like this because of how dangerous they can be, but it certainly impressed his teammates.

