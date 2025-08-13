Michael Penix Jr. got caught up in practice fight

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. got in the middle of a practice fight Wednesday against the Tennessee Titans.

Penix beat the Titans defense with a deep touchdown to Ray-Ray McCloud during a joint practice Wednesday, and had some words for the Titans. That sparked a fight in which Penix apparently took some shots.

Big brawl just happened. Michael Penix Jr. looked like he was right in the middle of it and might’ve taken some shots.



Biggest fight I’ve seen so far between #Falcons and #Titans — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) August 13, 2025

“Thy had a lot of words throughout practice, so I gave my words, and it just went a little too far,” Penix told reporters after practice.

#Falcons QB Michael Penix on the fight with the #Titans that started after a TD pass to Ray-Ray McCloud. pic.twitter.com/VPYqumAFu1 — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) August 13, 2025

Penix’s willingness to get involved in the scrum impressed his teammates, at least based on some comments made to reporters. One Falcons player said Penix was “different” after seeing him get involved.

If you think other players didn’t pay attention to Mike Penix in that fight today (in a good way) you’re wrong.

Kaden Elliss heard a teammate say “our QB different”

They were all juiced up that he showed a different edge competitively today. — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) August 13, 2025

The Falcons are unquestionably Penix’s team at this point, and if he had not already won his teammates over before, he certainly appears to be doing so now. The Falcons would prefer that their franchise quarterback not get involved in stuff like this because of how dangerous they can be, but it certainly impressed his teammates.