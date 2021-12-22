NFC rival disagrees with Tom Brady’s calls for rule change

An NFC rival is voicing opposition to Tom Brady’s recent calls for a rule change in the NFL.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brady lobbied for a rule change this week after Bucs receiver Chris Godwin suffered a torn ACL on a low (and legal) hit. Brady said that hits to the knee area of wide receivers should be officiated out of the game and explained his reasoning in detail.

In response, Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos wrote on Twitter why Brady’s desired rule change would be impractical.

“I don’t think people understand how hard it is to tackle running full speed with having to make sure you don’t hit the receiver high, all while they are ducking their head,” said Amos.

Brady did acknowledge the counterpoint to his stance, which is that players can no longer hit opponents in the head area. Now Amos adds another good counterpoint in that it is insanely hard for defenders to avoid both the head AND knee areas when a ball-carrier ducks preemptively to absorb a hit.

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons also responded to Brady’s suggestion with a much more blunt message.

“Lol so let’s stop playing tackle football?” Parsons tweeted.

You can understand Brady’s frustration now that Godwin, his teammate and one of his best offensive weapons, is out for the season due to the low hit he took. But while Brady’s proposal would be nice in a perfect world, in reality, it would put defenders in a near-impossible situation and give yet another advantage to the offensive player.