NFL agent being investigated for allegedly offering bribes to GMs during draft

NFL agent David Canter is being investigated by the NFLPA for allegedly offering bribes to general managers during the draft.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor published a story Friday night regarding Canter. The agent allegedly contacted general managers and offered them the use of vacation properties belonging to him and his wife if they drafted his clients.

Canter’s attorney denied any wrongdoing and said they expect the situation to be resolved soon.

The NFL players association is investigating whether Canter’s bribes violate their rules. The type of bribery allegedly offered by Canter is not explicitly outlawed by the NFLPA.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that the general manager of one NFL team was offered a bribe by Canter in order to draft a player represented by the agent. That same general manager told Florio he was aware of at least two other GMs who received similar offers from Canter.

Canter and his agency GSE Worldwide represented 21 players selected in the draft, including the last player taken. ESPN says that Canter has a record of prior discipline that is expected to factor into their investigation.