NFL announces plans for fan attendance at Super Bowl

The NFL has announced its plans for fan attendance at Super Bowl LV.

A total of 22,000 fans will be in attendance at Raymond James Stadium for the Super Bowl on Feb. 7. That number will include 7,500 vaccinated health care workers who are given free tickets by the NFL.

Raymond James Stadium has a capacity of just under 66,000, so the stadium will be roughly 33 percent filled for the biggest NFL game of the year.

Several NFL teams hosted a limited number of fans throughout the season, and there have been no known COVID-19 outbreaks associated with those games. New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton recently proposed a plan for having 50,000 fans at a game, but that never seemed realistic.

The Super Bowl will obviously have a much different feel this year, but having 22,000 fans at the game should make it seem somewhat normal. There’s also a chance that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be there, which could add another element of excitement.