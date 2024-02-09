 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, February 9, 2024

NFL announces new location for 2025 international game

February 9, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Roger Goodell at a press conference

Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces the final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL has announced more plans to expand its international footprint.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell revealed in a statement on Friday that a 2025 regular-season game will be played in Madrid, Spain. The game will be held at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, which is home to Real Madrid soccer club.

The Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears have international marketing rights in Spain, so one of those two teams will likely be the “host” when the NFL travels there in 2025.

Madrid will become the fourth European city to host an NFL game, joining London, Frankfurt and Munich. The NFL will also play in São Paulo, Brazil, next season, which will be the league’s first game in South America.

There has been talk for years about the NFL having a franchise overseas. For now, the league seems content to continue adding new cities and countries from across the globe to its regular-season schedule.

Article Tags

NFL
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus