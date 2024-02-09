NFL announces new location for 2025 international game

The NFL has announced more plans to expand its international footprint.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell revealed in a statement on Friday that a 2025 regular-season game will be played in Madrid, Spain. The game will be held at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, which is home to Real Madrid soccer club.

BREAKING: The NFL have just announced that Spain will host their first NFL game, starting in 2025 at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu. Historic day for the NFL in Europe. pic.twitter.com/1vcQWQS4RU — Michael McQuaid (@Michael_NFL) February 9, 2024

The Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears have international marketing rights in Spain, so one of those two teams will likely be the “host” when the NFL travels there in 2025.

Madrid will become the fourth European city to host an NFL game, joining London, Frankfurt and Munich. The NFL will also play in São Paulo, Brazil, next season, which will be the league’s first game in South America.

There has been talk for years about the NFL having a franchise overseas. For now, the league seems content to continue adding new cities and countries from across the globe to its regular-season schedule.