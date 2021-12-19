NFL makes big change to COVID testing policy

The NFL on Saturday announced a big change to their COVID testing policy.

The league and players association agreed to a few changes. The most notable change is a “more targeted testing plan.”

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo clarified that “more targeted testing” means the league will only test vaccinated coaches and players who are symptomatic.

The short version of the long NFL memo on updated protocols: Fully vaccinated, asymptomatic players and staff won’t have to test weekly anymore. It’s now “targeted testing,” meaning symptomatic individuals. Unvaccinated individuals must still test daily. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 18, 2021

The league experienced a significant increase in positive COVID-19 cases recently, leading to numerous players being placed on the reserve/COVID list. The league even agreed to delay three games in Week 15 due to the increase in positive cases..

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hinted at this outcome regarding testing.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on the NFL's COVID-19 testing going forward: "I think we will get to a point probably this week that we'll only test if symptomatic, that's if you've been vaccinated. That's a good thing. Test when you're symptomatic and that's it." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 17, 2021

It’s LBS’ best guess that the owners agreed to postpone the three games this week in exchange for the players agreeing to no testing for vaccinated asymptomatic individuals. Not testing asymptomatic individuals will almost certainly result in a far fewer positive cases than we have previously seen, resulting in far fewer disruptions.

Most of the positive COVID cases recently have reportedly been among those who are asymptomatic.

Also on the call was Tony Casolaro, chief medical officer for the #WashingtonFootball Team. He said they’ve had 23 cases of COVID-19 since Monday. Of those, he would’ve held only two players out of practice because of symptoms. The rest are asymptomatic or very mild symptoms. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 18, 2021

This big change should allow the NFL to finish its season in the most uninterrupted manner possible.

Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces the final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports