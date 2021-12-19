 Skip to main content
NFL makes big change to COVID testing policy

December 18, 2021
by Larry Brown

The NFL on Saturday announced a big change to their COVID testing policy.

The league and players association agreed to a few changes. The most notable change is a “more targeted testing plan.”

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo clarified that “more targeted testing” means the league will only test vaccinated coaches and players who are symptomatic.

The league experienced a significant increase in positive COVID-19 cases recently, leading to numerous players being placed on the reserve/COVID list. The league even agreed to delay three games in Week 15 due to the increase in positive cases..

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hinted at this outcome regarding testing.

It’s LBS’ best guess that the owners agreed to postpone the three games this week in exchange for the players agreeing to no testing for vaccinated asymptomatic individuals. Not testing asymptomatic individuals will almost certainly result in a far fewer positive cases than we have previously seen, resulting in far fewer disruptions.

Most of the positive COVID cases recently have reportedly been among those who are asymptomatic.

This big change should allow the NFL to finish its season in the most uninterrupted manner possible.

