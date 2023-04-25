NFL coach raises 1 huge concern with Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson is widely considered to be the best all-around athlete in the 2023 NFL Draft class, but there is very little consensus on where he will be selected. According to one coach, part of the reason for that is that the former Florida star struggles in one important area.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated spoke with several executives, scouts and coaches to gather opinions on the top quarterbacks in the upcoming draft. One AFC passing-game coordinator said he would consider taking Richardson with the top overall pick. An NFC quarterbacks coach called Richardson “freakiest athlete probably ever at the position” but said the quarterback’s accuracy is “scary.”

The coach did not mean that in a positive way.

“The short accuracy is so scary. You’ve really got a project in him. And the accuracy, you can develop it, O.K., but a guy who’s accurate is usually accurate coming out of high school and college, and he isn’t,” the QB coach said. “Even Josh Allen, you look at him coming out of Wyoming, he had solid mechanics coming out, and he just had to tweak it. You watch it with this guy, and there are times when he fits it into tight windows, and maybe you can tap into that. But he’s a project. And the hit on it could be huge, because you don’t just find guys like this.”

Richardson blew talent evaluators away with his freak athleticism at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this offseason. He simply didn’t play much at Florida and only became a starter last year, which makes it even more difficult to get a read on him.

If the reports about another quarterback’s stock rapidly tumbling are accurate, Richardson might have a chance to go in the top five. Time will tell if a QB-needy team thinks his upside is worth the risk.