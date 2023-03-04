 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, March 4, 2023

Anthony Richardson sets impressive NFL Combine record

March 4, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Anthony Richardson wearing headphones.

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) during Gator Walk before the first game of the season outside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, in Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 4, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Anthony Richardson is a tantalizing prospect for NFL teams, and his performance at the NFL Combine on Saturday will only further that reputation.

Richardson set an NFL Combine record for quarterbacks with a 40.5-inch vertical jump. His 10-foot-9-inch broad jump was also a record for the position.

No one seems to doubt Richardson’s physical abilities. He is a remarkable athlete at any position, but that is especially true for a quarterback. The questions around the Florida quarterback are all about consistency and whether he can regularly make the throws that an NFL starter needs to be able to make.

Whatever the case, Richardson is not doing himself any harm at the Combine based on another report we’ve heard. Considering he was supposedly pretty high on some draft boards already, he might rise even further after this show.

Article Tags

Anthony Richardson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus