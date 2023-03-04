Anthony Richardson sets impressive NFL Combine record

Anthony Richardson is a tantalizing prospect for NFL teams, and his performance at the NFL Combine on Saturday will only further that reputation.

Richardson set an NFL Combine record for quarterbacks with a 40.5-inch vertical jump. His 10-foot-9-inch broad jump was also a record for the position.

Anthony Richardson just set a combine record for quarterbacks with a 40.5” vertical with this… pic.twitter.com/68muNURNwq — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 4, 2023

10'9" broad jump from Anthony Richardson 🤯

pic.twitter.com/Z0633DQkoN — PFF (@PFF) March 4, 2023

No one seems to doubt Richardson’s physical abilities. He is a remarkable athlete at any position, but that is especially true for a quarterback. The questions around the Florida quarterback are all about consistency and whether he can regularly make the throws that an NFL starter needs to be able to make.

Whatever the case, Richardson is not doing himself any harm at the Combine based on another report we’ve heard. Considering he was supposedly pretty high on some draft boards already, he might rise even further after this show.