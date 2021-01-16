Report: NFL designing major changes to Combine for 2021

The NFL Combine, as expected, will look much different in 2021 once the league finalizes major adjustments in order to promote health and safety.

According to Albert Breer of SI, the NFL spoke with key officials on Friday to flesh out a possible format for the Combine in 2021. The traditional Combine setup in Indianapolis will not happen, and the league instead expects to fan out across the country in order to ensure teams can get a look at top draft prospects.

Nothing final has been decided. Among the considerations are a regional setup, where hospitals will be used for gathering medical information from players massed for workouts that team physicians can attend. Certain aspects could also be done via Telehealth.

While face-to-face interviews with prospects may not be possible, the NFL is likely to simply replace those with Zoom meetings. In addition, to make up for lost workouts, more formalized pro days are being considered for players to do the typical combine workouts.

One thing is certain: however the event is conducted this year, prospects will still have to deal with awkward interview questions from teams.