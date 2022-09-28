NFL decides on contingency location for Bucs-Chiefs game

The NFL has decided on a contingency location for Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Week 4 game is scheduled to be played in Tampa, but the NFL began exploring backup locations in case Hurricane Ian causes enough damage that would prevent the game from being played.

The league has settled on U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis as the backup location to host the game in the case that it is moved.

U.S. Bank Stadium is typically the home of the Vikings, but they will be in London facing the New Orleans Saints this weekend. That left the indoor stadium available.

Though the NFL still has plans to play the game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as scheduled, the game could be moved to Minneapolis.

The Bucs have relocated to Miami for practices this week due to the hurricane. The Dolphins have already traveled to Cincinnati for their Thursday night game against the Bengals.