NFL has ‘damaging’ emails from Jon Gruden?

Jon Gruden is under fire for the comment he said about DeMaurice Smith in a 2011 email. He also had some negative things to say about Roger Goodell over email.

However, more problematic messages he sent to former Washington Football Team executive Bruce Allen have emerged. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, these emails are “damaging” and were sent to the Las Vegas Raiders.

“The NFL sent the Raiders additional emails, on top of the one that surfaced last week, on top of the ones that Chris Mortensen reported on ‘Sunday Countdown.’ These are more emails. And the NFL has sent them to the Raiders and presumably to Raiders owner Mark Davis to read over. The NFL initially said that it finds these emails objectionable and abhorrent. And now it’s saying it’s waiting to see what the Raiders do before they make any comment or take any action,” Schefter reported during ‘Monday Night Countdown.’

“The one thing we can say right now safely is, for those who thought that this issue might just go away, it certainly doesn’t seem like that’s the case. Because these are additional emails. And my sense is, my sense is, these are damaging emails. So if we already have some of the emails that we’ve heard about in which there were racial remarks that were offensive to people that were made, and there were disparaging remarks about the commissioner … now there are more emails with more disturbing things said, and we’re going to see what comes out of that.

“I think the league is monitoring the situation and waiting to see how Mark Davis handles this.”

As Schefter said, the NFL is waiting to see how Davis handles the matter before acting further.

Gruden is in his second stint as head coach of the Raiders. His team has improved each season since he’s been there and is currently 3-2.