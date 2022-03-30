NFL exec views 1 team as strong fit for Baker Mayfield

There has not been much of a trade market for Baker Mayfield since the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson. Part of that has to do with the Browns having no leverage, but there also are not many teams that are in need of a starting quarterback. One NFL executive still sees a logical landing spot for Mayfield, however.

An executive for an NFC team told Fansided’s Matt Lombardo that he views Mayfield as the “best option” for the Seattle Seahawks.

“There’s no doubt that Baker Mayfield is Seattle’s best option,” the exec said. “He’s only 26 years old. Is he a headstrong guy? Is he a prideful guy? Absolutely, bigger than life, and that’s alright. Pete Carroll can corral that in. That’s what he’s good at.”

The same executive believes Mayfield has the potential to be named Comeback Player of the Year next season. That would require the former first overall pick landing with a team that gives him an opportunity to start. Seattle is one of the few that could offer that. They acquired Drew Lock as part of the trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, but they would probably prefer someone with more upside.

Can Mayfield be that guy? The Browns do not seem to be in a rush to trade him. They might be better off waiting until after the draft and into training camp, as injuries could change the market for Mayfield.

We know of at least one QB-needy team that is supposedly not interested in him. As of now, the Seahawks could be Mayfield’s only chance at a starting job in 2022.

Photo: Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is shown on the sideline during their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports