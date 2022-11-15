NFL fans surprised by 1 move Arizona Cardinals made

The Arizona Cardinals leaned heavily Eno Benjamin when James Conner missed several games due to a rib injury earlier this season, but the team made a surprising decision on Monday to part ways with the third-year running back.

Many fans were shocked when the Cardinals announced on Monday that they have cut Benjamin. The former Arizona State star had a significant role in the offense. Benjamin averaged 4.3 yards per carry and handled the bulk of the carried when Conner was out. He has 70 carries for 299 yards and two scores on the season and has added 24 receptions for 184 yards.

So how does a player like that get cut in the middle of the season? It would appear Benjamin was upset that his impressive performance while filling in for Conner did not lead to more playing time. Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic reports that Benjamin had complained to Arizona’s coaching staff about his role.

As others reported, Eno was unhappy about playing time and made that clear to staff. My opinion: just ride it out. Things can change pretty quick. — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) November 15, 2022

Conner has averaged 3.8 yards per carry this year, so you could make the argument that Benjamin has outplayed him. That is probably why the former seventh-round pick felt he deserved more work.

Either way, it is unusual for a player of Benjamin’s caliber to be waived in November. Perhaps he will get picked up by another team, though it is unlikely he will start fresh somewhere and immediately step into the kind of role he wants.