NFL has fined 25 players for mask, tracking device violations

August 26, 2021
by Grey Papke

The NFL is serious about enforcing COVID protocols, and a number of players have already found that out the hard way during training camp.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that 25 players had been fined for violations of mask-wearing or refusal to wear a tracking device. Approximately 120 players have received warnings as well.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie was among those fined, and he even posted his notice to Twitter. As noted by Pelissero, he was directly observed by league officials violating rules at the team’s facility.

The fines are in place regardless of vaccination status for players who refuse to wear trackers. Unvaccinated players are subject to fines for additional violations. The situation has caused difficulties for at least one team. It’s no wonder that teams are encouraging players to get vaccinated if they haven’t already to avoid situations like this.

