NFL has fined 25 players for mask, tracking device violations

The NFL is serious about enforcing COVID protocols, and a number of players have already found that out the hard way during training camp.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that 25 players had been fined for violations of mask-wearing or refusal to wear a tracking device. Approximately 120 players have received warnings as well.

The NFL has sent written warnings to roughly 120 players leaguewide and fined 25 players for refusal to wear a mask and/or Kinexon tracking device since the start of training camp, per source. All fined $14,650, the standard amount for a first offense under NFL-NFLPA protocols. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 26, 2021

The NFL generally issues written warnings first, then fines thereafter. Cole Beasley was fined for a violation caught on video Tuesday. Isaiah McKenzie's violations Wednesday were seen in person by NFL officials, who happened to be there to give a presentation on … COVID rules. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 26, 2021

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie was among those fined, and he even posted his notice to Twitter. As noted by Pelissero, he was directly observed by league officials violating rules at the team’s facility.

The fines are in place regardless of vaccination status for players who refuse to wear trackers. Unvaccinated players are subject to fines for additional violations. The situation has caused difficulties for at least one team. It’s no wonder that teams are encouraging players to get vaccinated if they haven’t already to avoid situations like this.