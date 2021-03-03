NFL head coach predicts ‘massacre’ in upcoming player cuts

As the NFL zeroes in on a salary cap figure for 2021, the consequences could be stark for a lot of veteran players around the league.

The cap, which was $198.2 million in 2020, is expected to fall significantly in 2021 due to reduced league revenues. The 2021 number has not been finalized, but one NFL GM told Matt Verderame of Fansided that the number is expected to come in between $180 million and $183 million.

In other words, some NFL teams will expect to have to reduce payroll, and that is likely to lead to a lot of veterans getting cut. One head coach predicted a “massacre” starting next week ahead of free agency.

Just texted with an NFL head coach about the upcoming cuts and what he expects… “It’s going to be a massacre next week all around the league” — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 3, 2021

It’s clear that plenty of quality veterans will be available by March 17, when free agency opens. That might be good news for contenders, and it could also lead to some teams aggressively adding veteran talent to improve quickly. That’s why some within the league believe there could be a significant consequence while the salary cap is reduced.