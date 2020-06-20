Report: NFL still highly optimistic about season taking place

The NFL is still highly optimistic about a 2020 season taking place despite rising coronavirus cases in various portions of the country.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio published a story on Saturday in which he said the NFL was optimistic about the season but less optimistic about fans being able to attend games.

Florio decided to check with his sources about the likelihood of a season in response to the NFLPA recommending to players that they stop training together.

A message to players from NFLPA Medical Director, Dr. Thom Mayer: pic.twitter.com/4IGlEBhRr9 — NFLPA (@NFLPA) June 20, 2020

The NFL reportedly believes that with the protocol and testing they will have in place, they will be able to manage the situation well enough to have a season. They also reportedly believe that based on the data, NFL players are not in the age group of people who tend to be most severely affected by the virus.

The NFL would incur revenue losses without fans, but playing a season would allow the league to receive television money, which would help them sustain the business.