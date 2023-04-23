NFL insider shares update on Aaron Rodgers trade discussions

The Green Bay Packers and New York Jets have yet to agree upon a trade for Aaron Rodgers, but the two sides are once again working toward an agreement.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Sunday that the Jets and Packers have re-engaged on trade negotiations after a “dormant couple weeks.” No deal is imminent, but there is optimism that the swap will be finalized leading up to the NFL Draft.

After a dormant couple weeks, the #Jets and #Packers recently re-engaged on trade talks surrounding star QB Aaron Rodgers, sources say. A deal is not imminent, but the two sides are at least talking — with hopes a deal can (finally) be done this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 23, 2023

That meshes with what ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on “SportsCenter” Sunday, which is that the start of the draft on Thursday is a soft deadline for New York and Green Bay to get something done. Fowler also said Rodgers does not necessarily need to restructure his contract in order to facilitate a trade.

“Aaron Rodgers has that $58 million balloon payment that’s due to him. I’ve asked around on if he would need a long-term deal, would he need it reworked? I don’t get that sense right now that would be a requirement for a trade,” Fowler reported, via Joseph Zucker of Bleacher Report. “So really, the Jets would be inheriting that money, and they can figure that all out as they go.”

The Packers obviously want picks in the upcoming draft as part of their compensation package for Rodgers. They were said to be holding firm on their most recent asking price as of a week or so ago.

Rodgers has said he wants to play for the Jets. If Green Bay cannot get a deal done with the Jets, the former MVP would just threaten to retire. That is why the Packers have very little leverage, especially if they want one or more picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.