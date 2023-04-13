Reporter shares what is holding up Aaron Rodgers trade

The Green Bay Packers and New York Jets are at a standstill with their Aaron Rodgers trade negotiations, and it sounds like Jets owner Woody Johnson has drawn a clear line in the sand.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports discussed the ongoing Rodgers saga during a Wednesday appearance on ESPN Wisconsin’s “Wilde & Tausch” show. The reporter said the Packers are “holding out” for a guaranteed first-round draft pick, and Johnson is unwilling to part with one.

“Green Bay is stuck on an asking price of a (second-round pick) this year and a (guaranteed first-round pick) next year,” Robinson said. “They would be willing to do some sort of 2025 draft asset give-back if for some reason Aaron Rodgers doesn’t play in 2024. … For the Jets, it’s a standstill. The owner says, ‘Na, we’re not doing the straight-shot (first-round pick).'”

The Jets are willing to give up a second-round pick this year and a second-round pick in 2024 that could turn into a first with escalators. Green Bay wants the first-round pick to have no escalators attached to it.

According to Robinson, Johnson is concerned about giving up too much for Rodgers and ending up like the Denver Broncos or Los Angeles Rams.

“What Johnson’s problem is with this is that he looks at Denver and all the assets they gave up to bring Russell Wilson in thinking they’re gonna turn the key and everything was gonna be great,” Robinson added. “Now, Seattle’s sitting on Denver’s pick at No. 5 because (the Broncos) crashed and burned. There’s also some of the Matthew Stafford thing. Now he has the balky elbow and everything fell apart and suddenly Detroit is sitting at No. 6.”

The Rams, of course, won a Super Bowl with Stafford. If Johnson had a crystal ball and knew that Rodgers would bring a championship to New York, he would likely have no issue giving up a guaranteed first-round pick.

Jets executives are reportedly not pleased with how the trade talks have gone. Some are surprised that Johnson is holding firm, but the Packers have very little leverage. Rodgers has said publicly that he wants to play for the Jets. If no agreement is reached, the four-time MVP could just retire and leave Green Bay with nothing.