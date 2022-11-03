 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, November 3, 2022

NFL legend Ray Guy dies — dead at 73

November 3, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Ray Guy at the Hall of Fame

Aug 2, 2014; Canton, OH, USA; Ray Guy at the 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement at Fawcett Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy has died.

Guy died on Wednesday morning following a lengthy illness. He was 73.

Guy is widely considered to be the greatest punter who ever lived. He remains the only pure punter to ever be inducted into the Hall of Fame. He was enshrined in Canton in 2014.

Selected in the first round of the 1973 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders, Guy reached the Pro Bowl seven times and was voted All-Pro three times. He averaged 42.4 yards per punt for his career, and his punts were so high and far in distance, they led to the concept of “hang time.”

Guy starred at Southern Mississippi for four seasons before playing all 14 years of his professional career with the Raiders. The Ray Guy Award, which is given annually to the best player in college football, was created in 2000.

One NFL legend said years ago that he would have drafted Guy even higher after seeing how the punter’s career played out. It remains to be seen if another punter will ever make it to Canton, but there is little question Guy is deserving of the honor.

Article Tags

Ray Guy
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus