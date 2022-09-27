NFL should move game for Tom Brady, Bucs to Gillette Stadium

The NFL is looking into moving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game on Sunday, and there is one location that could make more sense than others.

The Bucs are heading to Miami to begin practicing at the Dolphins’ facility since the Dolphins are traveling to Cincinnati on Wednesday for Thursday’s game at the Bengals. Since the Dolphins are playing a road game in Week 4, it would make sense for the Bucs to play their Sunday night game against the Chiefs in Miami. But the NFL does not want to host a game in Florida to avoid taking resources away from the state in anticipation of damage from Hurricane Ian.

As a result, if the game is moved, it is likely the Bucs and Chiefs would play at a neutral site in the Midwest — such as Minneapolis. (the Vikings play in New Orleans on Sunday). Those plans remain fluid given the unknown path of the storm. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) September 26, 2022

Jeff Darlington reports that a neutral site like Minnesota could be used for the Bucs-Chiefs game. But another site could make a lot of sense: Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots are visiting the Packers in Week 4, which makes Gillette Stadium available on Sunday. The New England Revolution have a home game at Gillette on Saturday. So long as they can have the field ready for football a day later, that venue would make plenty of sense.

Though many Patriots fans have remained loyal to the local team, plenty probably remain fans of Tom Brady. The league probably could draw more fans to the Bucs-Chiefs at Gillette than any other location. The game being played at Gillette Stadium would also generate more buzz for the game and probably higher TV ratings.

Hurricane Ian’s anticipated arrival is not a positive development. But this is a small thing the NFL could do to make the most of the situation.