Report: NFL moves closer to adding a game in Germany

The NFL International Series is now one step closer to expanding.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the league could add a game in Germany beginning as early as the 2022 regular-season. That would be along with games in both London and Mexico City.

On Tuesday, October 12, NFL brass will announce the three finalist cities.

Significant: Next week, the NFL is taking another critical step toward playing a regular season game in Germany — possibly in 2022. On Tuesday, it will unveil 3 finalist cities. The league says it is committed to multiple games in London each season, plus a game in Mexico City. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2021

The International Series began back in 2007 with a game between the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium. It has gone on to play 28 total regular-season games in London and three games in Mexico City, featuring 31 of the league’s 32 teams.

The only team that has yet to play an international game is the Green Bay Packers.

After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Series will continue in Week 5 with a game between the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

In Week 6, the same stadium will host a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and aforementioned Dolphins.