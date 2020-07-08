Report: NFL, NFLPA working on player opt-out protocol for 2020

Much like other professional sports, the NFL is looking to allow players who have concerns about playing in 2020 to opt out of the season.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, both the league and the NFLPA are expecting to make an opt-out opportunity available to all players, though a deadline would be required for the decision to be made and communicated to the teams and the league.

“My understanding is both the union and the league intend to have an opt-out for players who have either a pre-existing condition, family (members) with pre-existing conditions, just general concerns over COVID-19, would not want to play this season,” Pelissero said on Wednesday’s edition of “NFL Now,” via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “General managers were told on a call earlier this week there would be a specific date by which players would need to opt-out. That date is still to be determined.”

One issue that needs to be squared away is what would happen to the player’s contract if they did opt-out. This would need to be sorted out prior to the start of training camp.

The NFL is still finalizing its safety measures ahead of the 2020 season. It is likely that players and those around them will be tested often — at least those that are willing to play.