Look: Ex-NFL OL Orlando Franklin has lost 102 pounds since his playing days

Former NFL offensive lineman Orlando Franklin is almost unrecognizable now.

Franklin was the subject of a feature from 9 News in Denver this weekend over the dramatic weight loss he has undergone. Franklin has lost 102 pounds from his training camp weight, when he reported to Denver at an overweight 337 pounds.

Franklin told the station that he made the change when he and his wife were expecting their second child. At that point, Franklin decided he needed to be in better shape to help take care of the children. So he decided to make a big change. He began walking daily and changed his diet as well.

“It’s absolutely a lifestyle change,” Franklin told Mike Klis.

Franklin is down to 235 now and looks like a different person. He admitted he was always uncomfortable about his weight but is now happy and proud of how he looks, and full of confidence.

Franklin, 33, played in the NFL from 2011-2017. He spent four seasons with Denver, two with the Chargers, and his last year with Washington.