Interesting NFL player favored to win Comeback Player of the Year

An interesting NFL player is favored to win Comeback Player of the Year for next season.

Online sportsbook Sportsbetting.ag has released odds on who will win NFL Comeback Player of the Year for 2023. Many of the players listed are ones who either were injured last season or struggled. But the player at the top of the list is highly notable.

The sportsbook has Damar Hamlin listed as the big favorite to win the award.

Here are the odds for the top-10 favorites.

Damar Hamlin 1-1

Cooper Kupp 7-1

Russell Wilson 9-1

Kyler Murray 11-1

Breece Hall 12-1

Trey Lance 12-1

Calvin Ridley 14-1

Javonte Williams 16-1

Lamar Jackson 16-1

Matthew Stafford 16-1

The odds favoring Hamlin is a surprise for a huge reason. The biggest reason is that they are making the obvious statement that they expect Hamlin to return to football.

The Buffalo Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle in a Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin had to be revived on the field and then was taken to the hospital where he was in intensive care for several days.

Hamlin has indicated that he would like to continue playing football. That would be a major development if he were cleared to play in time for the 2023 season in September.

Hamlin is still young at just 24 and has played two NFL seasons. He has 93 career tackles in 29 games.