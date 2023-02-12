 Skip to main content
Damar Hamlin answers if he wants to continue playing football

February 12, 2023
by Grey Papke
Damar Hamlin in a headband

Sep 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (31) walks off the field after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was asked if he wants to continue playing football after his frightening experience in January’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin sat down for his first interview since his on-field collapse Jan. 2 while playing the Bengals. The full interview will air Monday on “Good Morning America,” but FOX aired a portion on Sunday’s Super Bowl pregame show.

The safety had a hopeful answer when asked if he wanted to return to the football field eventually.

“Eventually. That’s always the goal as competitor,” Hamlin said. “I’m trying to do things to keep advancing in my situation. I’m allowing that to be in God’s hands.”

The answer to the question is not up to Hamlin. The safety will consult with doctors and experts to determine his path to playing again, if possible. The motivation is certainly there, though.

We do know Hamlin has been able to attend games since his health scare. At the very least, he will be considered a Bill for life.

