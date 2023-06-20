NFL gives players 6 key rules for gambling

Several players have been disciplined this offseason for violating the NFL’s policy on gambling, and the league is now trying to clarify the rules.

The NFL held a conference call on Tuesday during which six key rules for players were emphasized. The points of emphasis are as follows:

1. Don’t bet on the NFL

2. Don’t gamble at your team facility, while traveling for a road game, or staying at a team hotel

3. Don’t have someone bet for you

4. Don’t share team “inside information”

5. Don’t enter a sportsbook during the NFL playing season

6. Don’t play daily fantasy football

On an NFL conference call discussing the league gambling policy and education, here are the 6 key rules for players: pic.twitter.com/Fg5yFMVbek — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 20, 2023

Those rules were already in place, but the NFL felt the need to clarify (and simplify) after suspending a handful of players and counting.

Now that professional sports leagues have partnered with gambling companies and become investors in them, rules for player gambling have gotten more complicated. We already heard one troubling report about how much money an NFL player lost last year, which is not the best headline for the league.

The policy is bound to change again at some point. For now, players have their six key guidelines to follow.