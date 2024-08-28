NFL players crown surprising QB as the ‘most overrated’

A handful of NFL players apparently aren’t big fans of Josh Allen.

ESPN recently asked 103 NFL players to weigh in on a handful of questions about today’s current crop of NFL quarterbacks.

Perhaps the most interesting result of the survey was who the players voted as the “most overrated quarterback.”

While eight different QBs got at least six votes, Allen came out on top with a grand total of 11. Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurt and Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa tied for second place with 10 votes apiece.

11 votes out of 103 is far from a majority. But it’s also telling where Allen ranked when players were asked to list their top-3 QBs. A first-place vote counted for 3 points, second-place was worth 2 points, and a third-place vote counted for 1 point.

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes was the runaway top vote-getter (294 points), while Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson (124) was next on the list.

Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow, who missed half of last season with a hand injury, got more votes (51) than Allen (39), who placed 4th. New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers, who played just four snaps before his season-ending injury, placed 5th with just 7 fewer votes than Allen.

Allen has finished top-5 in MVP voting in three of the last four seasons. But several of his peers feel he’s not among the league’s best three signal-callers.

However, given Allen’s recent response to being considered “underpaid,” it’s more than likely that the Bills star will take the list with a grain of salt.