Josh Allen has honest take on being ‘underpaid’ by Bills

Some folks feel as though the Buffalo Bills aren’t paying Josh Allen what he’s due. The quarterback himself doesn’t feel the same way.

The Bills signed Allen to a six-year $258 million extension in 2021. While the payday Allen received was hardly a small figure, it’s fallen far below some of the contract values being handed out to quarterbacks of late.

Allen gets paid $43 million annually, which ranks just 13th among all quarterbacks. The 28-year-old is behind some questionable names such as Kirk Cousins, Deshaun Watson, and Kyler Murray. Allen is also just 11th among QBs in total guarantees.

But the Bills star didn’t sound bothered at all Tuesday while speaking to reporters at a post-practice press conference. Allen was asked about his peers getting huge money while he remains relatively “underpaid.”

“Listen, everyone’s going to have their day,” Allen said with a smirk. “I’m happy that everyone’s getting what they’re worth, right? And I think that as the game progresses and guys keep getting paid again, the market is the market.”

“I’ve got no problem with where I’m at right now. And you know what, I had my day a couple years ago, and I’m sure someday I’ll have it again.”

The 2-time Pro Bowler added that he wants to focus on “the main thing” and that the rest will take care of itself.

Allen has finished top-5 in MVP voting in three of the last four seasons. He definitely deserves to be paid much more given how the QB market has exploded of late.

Even Patrick Mahomes recently had his contract restructured to match up better with the new deals. But Allen appears to be more keen on raising his win totals rather than his net worth.