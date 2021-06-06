NFL players shocked by return in Julio Jones trade

The Atlanta Falcons finally pulled the trigger on trading Julio Jones on Sunday, and many people were stunned by the compensation package. The Tennessee Titans were able to acquire Jones without giving up a first-round pick, which seems like a steal given what Jones has accomplished over the past decade.

Jones was traded to Tennessee in exchange for a second-round pick next year. The Falcons also sent their 2023 sixth-round pick to the Titans for Tennessee’s 2023 fourth-round pick. The Falcons had reportedly been seeking a first-round pick, but it doesn’t sound like any team was willing to offer one. Why? Many within the NFL community have no idea.

How… Julio only worth a 2nd and 4th… https://t.co/x61LYQk2e5 — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) June 6, 2021

Makes no sense — Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) June 6, 2021

A second and a 5th for Julio Jones.. 25+ NFL fan bases should be questioning everything their front office is doing https://t.co/unO6S2DBGv — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 6, 2021

Blockbuster trades are rare in the NFL, which could help explain why the return is so inconsistent. The biggest surprise with the Jones deal is that the Falcons got a second-round pick last year from the New England Patriots for Mohamed Sanu. For further reference, Brandin Cooks was traded twice for a first-round pick and once for a second-round pick.

NFL WR trades… #Falcons traded Julio Jones for a 2nd-rounder + change.#Texans traded DeAndre Hopkins for a 2nd-round pick + change.#Falcons traded Mohamed Sanu for a 2nd-round pick. Brandin Cooks has been traded three times: Twice for a 1st and once for a 2nd. Amazing. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) June 6, 2021

Jones is 32 and has battled injuries in recent seasons, so that is a factor. Still, he’s a seven-time Pro Bowler and a true game-changer when healthy. The reactions we saw from his new teammates said it all. If Jones is healthy, he should be a steal for the Titans.

Photo: Lisa Ferdinando/U.S. Secretary of Defense via CC-BY 2.0