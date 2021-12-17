NFL players sound off on Twitter over games being postponed

The NFL has reportedly postponed three Week 15 games due to the increased COVID-19 cases across the league, and several players are unhappy about it.

The Las Vegas Raiders-Cleveland Browns game, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, will now be played Monday. The Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles-Washington Football Team games are expected to be moved from Sunday to Tuesday evening, according to multiple reports. Like last season, many players are objecting to the changes.

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay indicated on Twitter that he believes Washington should have to forfeit due to their COVID cases.

Damn I thought the team would have to forfeit!!! This crazy🤦🏾‍♂️ — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) December 17, 2021

That’s crazy.. we play Tuesday night then turn right around an play Sunday!! No Days off 🤷🏽‍♂️ double up on massages this week. — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) December 17, 2021

Some Raiders players aired their frustrations, too. Cornerback Casey Hayward called the postponement “real bulls—” (edited by LBS for profanity) and said he was led to believe there would be no rescheduled games this season. Hayward then wondered out loud if Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter, the president of the NFL Players Association, had a hand in the decision.

I’m sure the @NFLPA president playing for the Browns didn’t have any effect on these negotiations… pic.twitter.com/MZ95eVyOiz — Casey Hayward (@show_case29) December 17, 2021

Raiders linebacker KJ Wright also claimed he was deceived. Fellow linebacker Will Compton said his team is ready to play.

On behalf of the boys in Vegas we are ready to play. (I also don’t speak for everyone so let’s just say “on behalf of myself”) https://t.co/lGOjMyKKyT — Will Compton (@_willcompton) December 17, 2021

The NFL and NFLPA made changes to the COVID-19 protocols this week, and it’s possible more could be coming. Vaccinated players and coaches who test positive but are asymptomatic now have a path to returning to their teams just a day later. A report on Friday claimed the majority of NFL players want COVID protocols eliminated altogether.

Photo: Nov 28, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) reacts after breaking up a pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports