6-time NFL Pro Bowler hints at competing in 2028 Olympics

Already with a Super Bowl ring on his finger, one veteran NFL receiver may now be looking ahead to winning an Olympic gold medal.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans spoke with reporters this weekend at the Pro Bowl Games. In his remarks, Evans, who is competing in flag football during Pro Bowl festivities this year, indicated that he would also like to participate in the sport at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“This is good practice for me,” Evans said, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “The Olympics, most likely I’ll be retired by 2028. How many years is that? Three years, I don’t know. But if I am retired, I would definitely like to play in the Olympics.”

Evans likely won’t be able to risk competing in flag football, which will indeed be featured at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, while he is still an active NFL player. But once Evans retires from the league, the possibility is very much there.

At 31 years old, Evans has played in 11 career seasons and is only under contract through the 2025 campaign. The six-time Pro Bowler is still at the top of his game however (having just recorded his 11th straight season of 1,000 yards receiving or more to begin his career) and figures to have at least another contract or two left in him.

That said though, Evans is already looking forward to what he might be able to do in three-and-a-half years at the L.A. Olympics. He may not be the only current NFL star who participates in those Games either.